Hyderabad: NHRC team begins probe into ‘encounter’ of accused in vet rape-murder case

Telangana policemen at the site of the encounter on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Friday. (Reuters) Telangana policemen at the site of the encounter on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Friday. (Reuters)

A day after National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) ordered an inquiry, a team from the human rights body Saturday began on-the-spot investigation into the police “encounter” in which the four accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad woman veterinarian were shot dead by Telangana police Friday morning.

According to news agency PTI, the team also visited the hospital where the bodies of the accused were kept after post-mortem. The bodies of the accused have been asked to be preserved by the Telangana High Court till December 9.

Explained: What NHRC, SC have said on encounter killings

The apex human rights body in the country had earlier said the encounter was a matter of concern and needed to be investigated carefully. “The commission is of the opinion that this matter is required to be probed very carefully. Accordingly, it has asked its Director General (Investigation) to immediately send a team for a fact-finding, on-the-spot investigation into the matter,” the NHRC had said.

The team is also likely to visit the encounter site at Chattanpalli village and also the place where the woman was allegedly raped on the night of November 27, PTI reported.

Read | V C Sajjanar: The mild-mannered officer behind Hyderabad ‘encounter’

According to Telangana Police, the four men were gunned down in an exchange of fire with a 10-member armed police group, after two of the accused snatched pistols from the police party who had brought them to the scene of crime for collection of further evidence and reconstruction of scene.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App