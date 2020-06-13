Hyderabad: Doctors call off stir after assurance of security, better PPEs

On Friday morning, Health Minister Etela Rajender assured the doctors that the government will purchase PPEs JUDA chooses. On Friday morning, Health Minister Etela Rajender assured the doctors that the government will purchase PPEs JUDA chooses.

Doctors on strike at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad called off their agitation on Friday after the Telangana government assured them that it will provide them security and personal protection equipment (PPE) of better quality.

Nearly 300 doctors at the hospital went on strike Tuesday night after a duty doctor was assaulted by family members of a Covid-19 patient who died. The doctors put forward a list of demands, including security, better-quality PPEs and N95 masks, and recruitment of more doctors.

The Junior Doctors’ Association (JUDA) also suggested that since Gandhi Hospital is a super-speciality hospital, non-Covid services should be restarted so that poor patients do not have to wait. They also suggested that the management of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and symptomatic cases of Covid-19 should be decentralised, and adequate provisions be made for their treatment in district hospitals and private medical colleges.

On Friday morning, Health Minister Etela Rajender assured the doctors that the government will purchase PPEs JUDA chooses. “The provision of adequate number of PPEs for healthcare professionals (is on), the quality of which will be chosen by JUDA before placing the order,” Rajender said.

The minister assured that the recruitment of a special protection force is underway and will be provided soon in all government medical colleges and hospitals.

However, the minister said, the government may not agree to the demand that Covid cases be decentralised and treatment be started at other hospitals. The government is not inclined to permit other hospitals to treat coronavirus patients as there are less than 300 Covid-19 patients at Gandhi Hospital, which is manageable, officials said.

A committee will be formed by JUDA that would follow up with the minister regularly for updates on their demands.

