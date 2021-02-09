Hyderabad court awards death penalty to man for raping and killing 5-year-old

Kumar, a native of Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested the next day after an inquiry. According to the police, he confessed to the crime and was remanded in judicial custody.

A local court in Hyderabad awarded death penalty to a man convicted of rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in December 2017.

Pronouncing the judgment on Tuesday, Judge B Suresh Babu of the MSJ court in LB Nagar sentenced the accused, D Dinesh Kumar (23), to capital punishment and a fine of Rs 1,000. He was prosecuted on charges of kidnap, rape and murder apart from section 5 r/w 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act–2012.

The victim’s mother, a labourer from Odisha, had approached Narsingi police with a complaint in December 2017 stating that her daughter was taken away by Dinesh Kumar, a centering worker, from the labour camp on the pretext of buying her a chocolate. When he returned to the camp later, the mother questioned him but he feigned ignorance, the complaint said.

Kumar, a native of Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested the next day after an inquiry. According to the police, he confessed to the crime and was remanded in judicial custody.

However, the accused managed to secure bail and went missing thereafter, delaying the trial. Later, special teams formed to nab the accused tracked him down to Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Cyberabad police commissioner V C Sajjanar said the police collected all available physical and scientific evidence to nail the accused in the case. Key witnesses were examined and a detailed charge sheet was filed in the court, the commissioner said, adding that it was a heinous rape and murder case.

He said that steps were taken to conduct a speedy trial.

This is the first instance in Telangana of a court awarding the death penalty in a case of crime against women this year. In 2020, the Telangana police could secure four death penalties, two of which were cases of rape and murder of young girls.