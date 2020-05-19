Lockdown eased, Hyderabad shops to open on odd-even basis

Meanwhile, shops have been asked to adopt a policy of no-mask, no goods/service. Customers, as well as those working in the shops need to wear masks. The violators would be imposed a fine of Rs 1000. (Representational) Meanwhile, shops have been asked to adopt a policy of no-mask, no goods/service. Customers, as well as those working in the shops need to wear masks. The violators would be imposed a fine of Rs 1000. (Representational)

After 58 days, Hyderabad returned to an almost-normal life Tuesday following relaxation in the lockdown norms that permitted all shops and establishments, businesses and offices, both private and public, to start operations in full strength except in containment zones.

In the case of shops, an odd-even policy has been adopted with each of them painted with either 1 or 2 on the outside. The shops numbered 1 will open on odd days, and even-numbered shops will open on other days of the week, Monday being Day One.

While malls, restaurants, pubs, bars and cinema halls are to remain shut, take-away restaurants are permitted to operate. All shops in various containment zones will remain shut.

Shops selling essential goods, including drugs and chemists, groceries, dairy, vegetables, etc, will operate as usual. Shops dealing with construction-related activities will also function without any restrictions.

After Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcements Monday evening, several shop owners and associations had voiced concerns as to how it would be implemented, especially in and around the Charminar area.

Accepting that it was a very challenging task, zonal commissioner, Charminar, N Samrat Ashok, while speaking to indianexpress.com, said: “The process of numbering of shops started at 8 a.m. We could communicate with all shop owners and associations early in the morning itself and start the work of numbering shops. There are different scenarios. Some wanted to open shops only after the month of Ramzan. We are all doing our bit and by night it will be complete,” he said.

The odd-even scenario will be monitored by the field staff every day.

Sensing the challenge involved in implementing the new rules, especially in a city like Hyderabad with a population of over one crore, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Tuesday issued clear directions in this regard.

According to an order from Commissioner, GHMC, DS Lokesh Kumar, “the issue regarding the opening of alternate shops can be easily worked out in due consultation wherever there is any confusion with the shop numbering. One can start with the corner most shops (or the first shop in the street as no.1 and so on).”

All zonal commissioners and deputy commissioners were directed to ensure that alternate shop opening is adhered to from Thursday strictly.

Meanwhile, shops have been asked to adopt a policy of no-mask, no goods/service. Customers, as well as those working in the shops need to wear masks. The violators would be imposed a fine of Rs 1000.

Shop-owners have been asked to make foot markings at a distance of 4-feet to ensure physical distancing. They need to provide hand sanitisers at entry and exits. Colour indication in red needs to be given for common touchpoints, like elevator buttons, door handles, etc.

