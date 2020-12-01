Hyderabad civic polls: Day after Amit Shah remark, minister says direct fight between TRS and AIMIM

Polling officers collect election material ahead of the civic polls in Hyderabad on Monday. (PTI)

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed a secret alliance between the TRS and AIMIM for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, K T Rama Rao, Municipal Administration Minister and son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said there is no such tie-up.

TRS leaders pointed out that the party is contesting all the 150 seats in the civic polls, which clearly indicates there is no tie-up.

“We have put up our candidates in all 51 seats where AIMIM is contesting. Where is the question of a tie-up?” Rao asked.

The BJP and the Congress are contesting 149 and 146 seats, respectively.

The TRS had forged an alliance with AIMIM in the 2018 Assembly elections and the 2019 Parliamentary elections.

In the Assembly elections, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi spoke in favour of the TRS, and AIMIM and TRS did not field candidates in a few constituencies so as not to affect the winning chances of each other’s candidates.

“The MIM extended support to TRS because it likes our policies. It is normal in politics for a political party to give issue-based support to another party even though they may be opponents,” Rao said.

The minister said that in the 2016 GHMC election, TRS defeated AIMIM in five divisions and this time they are confident of a better show. “It is a direct fight between TRS and AIMIM in the 51 seats where AIMIM is contesting,” he said. The BJP is also contesting all these 51 seats.

In the 2016 GHMC polls, AIMIM had contested 60 divisions and won 44. This time, they are contesting in 51 seats. “Asaduddin Owaisi felt that we should concentrate on retaining the 44 seats and try to win six more. We are not contesting in nine seats because the response was very poor in 2016,” an AIMIM leader said.

BJP leaders feel AIMIM is not putting up a fight in many wards so that votes do not split and TRS can benefit from it. They say the fact that AIMIM, which is exploring its prospects in other states, has chosen to contest a lesser number of divisions in GHMC than in 2016, points to their intention to help TRS.

“Everyone knows that AIMIM is an ally of TRS and the goodwill helped the TRS win a landslide in 2018,” BJP spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.