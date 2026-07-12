A Hyderabad businessman, a US investor with ‘Trump links’ and a derailed World Cup bid

A 35-year-old Hyderabad businessman has alleged that a US-based businessman cheated him out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast rights by submitting forged documents.

In a complaint before the Central Crime Station (CCS) of the Telangana Police, Pritish Kollati, the 35-year-old managing director of Hyderabad-based media and event management company Metalloid Productions Private Ltd, claimed that US-based businessman Deelip Mhaske, also known as Sam Mhaske, and others submitted forged financial documents and derailed the company’s bid for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The investor allegedly claimed “close associations” with US President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The complaint has led the Telangana Police to register a case of cheating, forgery and use of forged documents under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In his complaint, Kollati alleged that Metalloid submitted a winning bid of USD 70.57 million (approximately Rs 670 crore) to FIFA in September 2025 for the broadcasting rights of the World Cup in the Indian subcontinent with the help of the country’s national broadcaster.

“On September 18, 2025, FIFA informed us that Metalloid had emerged as the successful bidder and that we would enter into exclusive contractual negotiations, subject to the fulfilment of FIFA’s terms and conditions. Prior to participating in the tender process, Metalloid entered into an in-principle understanding with India’s national broadcaster. However, due to regulatory approvals and internal constraints, the national broadcaster withdrew from the proposed arrangement,” the complaint alleged.

Following the broadcaster’s withdrawal, Metalloid allegedly began looking for investors to meet its financial obligations under the proposed deal. During this period, a mutual acquaintance introduced Mhaske to Kollati. Mhaske, according to the complainant, projected himself as a well-connected businessman with access to substantial funding.

“He presented photographs with prominent public figures, including his purported interaction with FIFA’s leadership. Based on these representations, Metalloid signed a non-circumvention agreement and a term sheet with Mhaske’s firm, Avni LLC, for a proposed USD 50 million investment to acquire the media rights,” the complaint stated. Avni LLC is a Washington-based firm.

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The complaint further reads: “Mhaske represented that he has access to substantial financial resources and had close association with several prominent figures including members of (the US president Donald) Trump family, senior officials in the United States government and other influential figures. To build confidence he shared several photographs and selfies with these personalities…also shared a recorded video and screenshots of his live interaction with the President of FIFA (Gianni Infantino).”

According to the complaint, Mhaske and entities associated with him submitted several financial documents to FIFA in support of the investment proposal. However, during FIFA’s due diligence process, the documents were allegedly found to be fabricated or unverifiable, raising questions about the financial backing claimed by the investor.

“Metalloid suffered financial losses of approximately Rs 2 crore, damage to its reputation, and jeopardised its position as the successful bidder for the FIFA World Cup media rights. If FIFA files a suit against us for the loss of its revenue, my company will face legal consequences,” Kollati said in his complaint. According to CCS Deputy Commissioner of Police Chaitanya Kumar, Kollati estimates a loss of at least USD 800 million.

DCP Chaitanya Kumar said not much is known about Mhaske at this point, and that a lookout circular will be issued. “This will be the first process towards extradition,” Kumar said.