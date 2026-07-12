A Hyderabad businessman, a US investor with ‘Trump links’ and a derailed World Cup bid

In a complaint before Telangana Police, 35-year-old Pritish Kollati alleged that US-based businessman Deelip Mhaske, also known as Sam Mhaske, and others submitted forged financial documents and derailed the company’s bid for FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcasting rights

Written by: Nikhila Henry
4 min readHyderabadJul 12, 2026 02:15 PM IST
world cupThe investor allegedly claimed “close associations” with US President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino. (Photo: Representative)
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A 35-year-old Hyderabad businessman has alleged that a US-based businessman cheated him out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast rights by submitting forged documents.

In a complaint before the Central Crime Station (CCS) of the Telangana Police, Pritish Kollati, the 35-year-old managing director of Hyderabad-based media and event management company Metalloid Productions Private Ltd, claimed that US-based businessman Deelip Mhaske, also known as Sam Mhaske, and others submitted forged financial documents and derailed the company’s bid for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The investor allegedly claimed “close associations” with US President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The complaint has led the Telangana Police to register a case of cheating, forgery and use of forged documents under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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In his complaint, Kollati alleged that Metalloid submitted a winning bid of USD 70.57 million (approximately Rs 670 crore) to FIFA in September 2025 for the broadcasting rights of the World Cup in the Indian subcontinent with the help of the country’s national broadcaster.

“On September 18, 2025, FIFA informed us that Metalloid had emerged as the successful bidder and that we would enter into exclusive contractual negotiations, subject to the fulfilment of FIFA’s terms and conditions. Prior to participating in the tender process, Metalloid entered into an in-principle understanding with India’s national broadcaster. However, due to regulatory approvals and internal constraints, the national broadcaster withdrew from the proposed arrangement,” the complaint alleged.

Following the broadcaster’s withdrawal, Metalloid allegedly began looking for investors to meet its financial obligations under the proposed deal. During this period, a mutual acquaintance introduced Mhaske to Kollati. Mhaske, according to the complainant, projected himself as a well-connected businessman with access to substantial funding.

“He presented photographs with prominent public figures, including his purported interaction with FIFA’s leadership. Based on these representations, Metalloid signed a non-circumvention agreement and a term sheet with Mhaske’s firm, Avni LLC, for a proposed USD 50 million investment to acquire the media rights,” the complaint stated. Avni LLC is a Washington-based firm.

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The complaint further reads: “Mhaske represented that he has access to substantial financial resources and had close association with several prominent figures including members of (the US president Donald) Trump family, senior officials in the United States government and other influential figures. To build confidence he shared several photographs and selfies with these personalities…also shared a recorded video and screenshots of his live interaction with the President of FIFA (Gianni Infantino).”

According to the complaint, Mhaske and entities associated with him submitted several financial documents to FIFA in support of the investment proposal. However, during FIFA’s due diligence process, the documents were allegedly found to be fabricated or unverifiable, raising questions about the financial backing claimed by the investor.

“Metalloid suffered financial losses of approximately Rs 2 crore, damage to its reputation, and jeopardised its position as the successful bidder for the FIFA World Cup media rights. If FIFA files a suit against us for the loss of its revenue, my company will face legal consequences,” Kollati said in his complaint. According to CCS Deputy Commissioner of Police Chaitanya Kumar, Kollati estimates a loss of at least USD 800 million.

DCP Chaitanya Kumar said not much is known about Mhaske at this point, and that a lookout circular will be issued. “This will be the first process towards extradition,” Kumar said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

 

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