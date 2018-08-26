Hyderabad blasts verdict expected tomorrow

While 32 people died at Gokul Chat, 10 died at Lumbini Park. More than 50 were injured (AP Photo/File) While 32 people died at Gokul Chat, 10 died at Lumbini Park. More than 50 were injured (AP Photo/File)

Eleven years after the twin bomb blasts at Gokul Chat eatery and Lumbini Park in Hyderabad on August 25, 2007, a special court is all set to pronounce the verdict on August 27. Final arguments and counter-arguments from both sides concluded in the special court inside Cherlapally Central Prison last week and the judge posted the judgement for August 27.

Two blasts occurred at Gokul Chat eatery in Koti and the laser show auditorium at Lumbini Park at 7.45 pm on August 25, 2007. While 32 people died at Gokul Chat, 10 died at Lumbini Park. More than 50 were injured. An unexploded bomb was recovered from Dilsukhnagar that night.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App