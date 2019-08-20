Hyderabad: Advocate files complaint against NTV reporter for Facebook post on kashmir

An advocate, Karunasagar Kashimshetty, who is a member of Hyderabad-based Hindu Sanghatan has filed a complaint against NTV reporter Rehana Begum accusing her of posting an “anti-national” comment on Facebook which allegedly incited violence and hatred.

The comment made by Rehana on August 8 was very innocuous and simply described how painful it must be for Kashmiris to be kept locked in homes behind barbed wire. Rehana who was deputed to cover the lockdown in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 posted a photo of herself standing behind a barbed-wire fence at Lal Chowk in Srinagar and wrote that it was a historic time in Kashmir and that she was there to witness it. “So much pain. Kashmir is in shackles. This is a historic occasion. Kashmiri voices have been locked behind barbed wire. Protests have been prohibited. I am witness to this time,’’ she wrote. Rehana subsequently deleted the post.

However, according to advocate Karunasagar Kashimshetty, her post was “wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot, to cause feelings of enimity between citizens and against Government of India.’’

“I was shocked to see the post. It is anti-national and a responsible journalist should not have made such a comment on social media which influences people a lot. She also pedalled fake news about the situation in Kashmir,’’ Karunasagar said. He stated in his complaint at Saidabad Police Station that the actions of the reporter were pre-judicial and a deliberate attempt to disturb peace by promoting enmity between citizens of India and promoting disaffection towards the state. “I have requested that she be booked under IPC sections 121, 153, 153 (B) and 505,’’ he said.