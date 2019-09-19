Hyderabad: 17-year-old lynched for ‘indulging in black magic’

Toggle Menu
Family of a 50-year-old woman who died on Wednesday claimed Anjaneyulu did black magic on her. When he went to attend her last rites, he was lynched and his body thrown on the same pyre as the woman.

Anjaneyulu was lynched over suspicion of indulging in black magic (Representational)

A 17-year-old youth was lynched and his body burnt on suspicion that he was indulging in black magic. The incident occurred Wednesday at Shamirpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Police said that K Lakshmi, 50, who was ill for nearly five years died yesterday afternoon. However, her family members claimed that their neighbour Boyani Anjaneyulu, an autorickshaw driver, did black magic on her.

On Wednesday when Anjaneyulu went to attend the last rites of Lakshmi, her family members attacked him with axes and sickles and lynched him at the spot.

“They threw the body on the same pyre as Lakshmi’s. Police got information at 9 pm and by the time we reached only ashes remained. We have collected some evidence,” an official said.

