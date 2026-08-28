Hydel plant in Nepal feeding power to India among several units hit by flash floods

A policeman with a sniffer dog looks at the damage in the aftermath of flash floods in Devighat in the Nuwakot district in Nepal. (AP Photo)

A hydropower plant that supplies electricity to India was among the power plants hit by Wednesday’s flash flood in Nepal. Authorities were assessing the extent of damage to scores of power plants which cater to the bulk of Nepal’s electricity needs.

A senior Indian government official told The Indian Express Thursday that Nepal slashed its power supply to India by half, from around 800 megawatts (MW) to at least 400 MW. The 14-MW Devighat hydropower plant that supplies power to India was among the plants affected by the floods, the official said. India imports electricity from multiple hydroelectric power plants in Nepal.