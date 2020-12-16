Hybrid energy park in Kutch will secure border, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The hybrid renewable energy park in Kutch will enhance border security and generate employment, besides helping avoid emission of five crore tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while laying the foundation of the mega park near Khavda in Kutch district on Tuesday.

“The park will have the capacity to generate around 30,000 megawatt (MW) solar and wind power combined. Around Rs1.5 lakh crore would be invested in this renewable energy park… Thanks to installations of windmills along the border, the border will become more secure and better. This project will also be a step towards achievement of the goal which the country has set for itself to reduce the electricity bill of common man… Most importantly, it will reduce pollution and protect our environment. The electricity generated by this park would prevent emission of five crore tonnes of carbon dioxide. This will be equal to planting nine crore trees,” the PM said after virtually laying the foundation stone of the project at a ceremony organised near Tent City, the venue of annual Rann Utsav, around 80 km west from Bhuj in Kutch district.

The five companies will install solar and wind power generation infrastructure and an energy storage zone on 72,600 hectares of land near Khavda on Indo-Pakistan border. The hybrid zone spread over 49,600 hectare will have total generating capacity of 24,800 MW, while a proposed exclusive wind park zone spread over 23,000 hectares will have a minimum generation capacity of 3,000 MW.

The PM added, “This hybrid renewable energy park is as big as the country of Singapore and Baharin. You can imagine now how big this is going to be. It will be larger area than any big city of India… It will create employment opportunities for about one lakh crore people and youth of Kutch will benefit from it.”

At the same ceremony, the PM also virtually laid the foundation stone of a seawater desalination plant in Madvi taluka of Kutch. It is being set up on public private partnership mode and will have the capacity to generate 10 million litres per day (MLD) potable water. The plant will make drinking water available to around eight lakh people living in Mandvi, Mundra, Lakhpat, Abdasa and Nakhtrana talukas of Kutch.

The state government has plans to set up similar plants in Devbhumi Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar and Bharuch districts also to make available total 370 MLD drinking water by treating saline seawater. The PM said the Mandvi plant will reduce dependence of Kutch on Narmada water supply to meet its drinking water requirements.

“In Gujarat, around 80 per cent households are getting piped water supply… While extending pipelines to houses of people, it is also important to develop new sources of water. Keeping this in mind, work is on for desalination of seawater… I am confident that the Mandvi plant will inspire other coastal states,” said Modi.

Addressing the public meeting, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that Gujarat has 11,000 MW installed renewable energy capacity and it will go up to 30,000 MW in near future.

The PM also laid the foundation stone of a Rs129-crore automated milk processing plant of Sarhad Dairy. The plant will come up in Chandrani village of Anjar taluka of Kutch district and will have the capacity to process two lakh lires per day (LLPD) milk.

