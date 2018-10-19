Ex-BSP MP’s son, who brandished gun at Delhi’s Hyatt, sent to judicial custody till Monday

Ashish Pandey outside Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Thursday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Ashish Pandey outside Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Thursday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

A Delhi court Friday dismissed the bail plea of former BSP MP’s son Ashish Pandey, who was seen brandishing a gun and threatening a couple at the Hyatt Regency hotel in R K Puram, ANI reported. The Patiala House Court sent him to judicial custody till October 22.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Anand also rejected the plea of Delhi Police seeking Pandey’s custody for two more days after he was produced in the court on Friday following his one-day custodial interrogation, PTI reported.

Rejecting the bail plea, the court said the “arrogance” and “high-headedness” of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader’s son can be clearly made out from the contents of the first information report.

Pandey surrendered before the court, which later sent him to a day’s police custody on Thursday. He was booked under the Arms Act and for assault after a viral video of him threatening the couple was captured on a phone camera by one of the accused’s companions on October 14. In the video, he is accompanied by three women, who are also arguing with the couple. Police said one of the three women in the video had made the recording.

The surrender application, filed through lawyer S P M Tripathi, said Pandey has been wrongly framed in the FIR and subjected to media trial. It added that Pandey is ready to submit before the court voluntarily and the police may be directed to take him into custody if required.

After the video went viral on social media platforms, the Delhi police approached the hotel about the incident. A case was filed based on a complaint by Assistant Security Manager Sawan Kumar.

In the video released before his surrender, Pandey said, “I am being projected like I’m a wanted terrorist and police across the nation is looking for me. I am not denying that the incident never took place that night. A lookout circular has been issued against me. I learnt about this two to three days later when the video went viral. However, this entire incident is being shown through one perspective. If you check the CCTV footage, you’ll find who went to the ladies toilet that night and who threatened whom,”

“I admit that I did take the gun while getting down from the car for my safety. I didn’t brandish it. It was hanging behind me all the time. There have been allegations that I had threatened that girl. I didn’t even address that girl, she pushed me and made obscene hand gestures. I will share the details with the cops in my statement. I have faith in the judiciary and so I have decided to surrender. There is no history of any police case against me,” he further said.

Pandey is the son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey. His brother, Ritesh, is a sitting Uttar Pradesh MLA from Ambedkar Nagar.

