Husband, mother-in-law booked Vadodara: Woman ‘assaulted’ for seeking help to make dinner

Vadodara police booked a man who allegedly assaulted his wife on Wednesday, when the woman asked him to help her cook dinner. The man’s mother was also booked in connection with the case.

According to the complaint filed by the woman at the Gorwa police station, the incident occurred when she told her husband that cooking dinner had been delayed because she was engaged in other house hold chores throughout the day and if he could chop vegetables for the dinner. According to the complainant, the husband was angered by the wife’s suggestion that he picked up an iron road lying near him and bashed her with it.

“The iron rod was also allegedly pierced through her foot. The local residents, who reached there after hearing her screams, rushed the woman to a private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment…,” said an officer of Gorwa police station

The police are on the lookout for the mother and the accused who have absconded after the incident.

