Assam: Guwahati man chops wife’s head, stores it in fridge after fight over affair

A man in Guwahati killed his wife and beheaded her after a quarrel. He then stored the head in their fridge. (AI image).

A woman’s partially decomposed and decapitated body was found in a house in Assam’s Guwahati. The crime was discovered in the Beltola area. Police found the head wrapped in a plastic bag in a refrigerator, reported news agency PTI.

The victim’s husband, Ramanuj Goswami, was arrested after he surrendered before police and confessed to killing his wife over an alleged extra-marital affair, a police officer involved with the investigation said.

The victim, Riya Talukdar, used to work in a boutique till recently. The accused is a cab driver. The police was alerted by relatives of the couple after they failed to contact the duo for the past two days. A team from the Hatigaon police station went to their flat. There they made the grisly discovery.