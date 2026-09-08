Assam: Guwahati man chops wife’s head, stores it in fridge after fight over affair

A woman’s partially decomposed and decapitated body was found in a house in Assam’s Guwahati. The crime was discovered in the Beltola area. Police found the head wrapped in a plastic bag in a refrigerator, reported news agency PTI.
The victim’s husband, Ramanuj Goswami, was arrested after he surrendered before police and confessed to killing his wife over an alleged extra-marital affair, a police officer involved with the investigation said.
The victim, Riya Talukdar, used to work in a boutique till recently. The accused is a cab driver. The police was alerted by relatives of the couple after they failed to contact the duo for the past two days. A team from the Hatigaon police station went to their flat. There they made the grisly discovery.
The door to the flat was open, and the wife’s body was lying on the floor. The head was missing.
The severed head was later found inside a polythene bag stored in the fridge, police said.
Goswami, the prime suspect, surrendered and confessed to the crime, the police said. Goswami reportedly claimed that they had a fight on September 3, which went on till the early hours of the next day. He lost his temper at one point and killed her in a fit of rage.
The ‘dao‘ (machete) purportedly used in the crime was also recovered by police from the house.
Goswami claimed that his wife was having an extra-marital affair, due to which there were frequent fights between them.
They had been married for less than a year. Goswami hailed from Dhubri district while Talukdar was a resident of Guwahati.
They lived in a flat constructed on land owned by Goswami’s family.
The police are now verifying the facts and sequence of events. A detailed interrogation is pending.