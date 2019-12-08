Husband killed Jalandhar woman in Canada before shooting self

Ptrabhleen was killed on November 21 and Canadian police say her husband Peter committed suicide by shooting himself the same day. (Representational) Ptrabhleen was killed on November 21 and Canadian police say her husband Peter committed suicide by shooting himself the same day. (Representational)

More than two weeks after a 21-year-old woman, hailing from Punjab’s Jalandhar district, was shot dead in Canada’s Surrey city, it has come to light that she was killed by the man she had married less than a month ago. The father of the girl revealed this after meeting Canadian police officials.

The Canadian police closed the investigation in the case on November 27 after recovering the body of Prabhleen Kaur Matharoo’s 18-year-old husband, who was also prime suspect in her murder case. Ptrabhleen was killed on November 21 and Canadian police say her husband Peter committed suicide by shooting himself the same day.

Prabhleen’s father Gurdyal Singh Matharoo, however, suspects that there maybe more to the two deaths and Canadian police should investigate if any third person was involved in the crime.

Prabhleen of Chitti village near Lambra in Jalandhar had been living in Canada since 2016. She had taken up a job there after studying management and had last visited her family in India in 2017. Her mother had twice visited her Canada.

“When the news came that Prabhleen was killed and the body of a 18-year-old suspect was found at the same place where she was murdered, I was very much aware that the deceased was her husband Peter. But still I wanted visit Canada first to collect all the details before speaking on this issue,” Matharoo told Canada-based OMNI Punjabi Channel.

He said Prabhleen got married to Peter, who was a Canadian National, in a court at Calgary on October 31 this year. They went to Calgary to get married because in Vancouver, the legal age for marriage is 19 years while in Calgary it is 18 years. Matharoo said that the duo had sent them photos while on their way to get the marriage registered. “The Canadian police have shared a link where I can see their marriage registration certificate,” he added.

They were supposed to be in India in January next year, Matharoo said, adding that they had planned to pay obeisance at Golden Temple and visit the Taj Mahal.

“Peter and Prabhleen had known each other for three years. They had worked together at Tim Hortons restaurant chain, and Peter used to speak with me in Punjabi language,” Matharoo said.

He also revealed that police informed him that Peter, who had an arms license, purchased a gun on November 21 and shot Prabhleen before killing himself the same day.

“How could he kill her when he was in so much in love with her? Police must probe whether some other person is behind these murders,” Matharoo said, adding that police must investigate this angle.

Matharoo said that the couple bought a car and were to shift in new house soon.

According to police, the suspect was a resident of mainland British Columbia.

Matharoo is in Canada to bring the body of Prabhleen to India for performing her last rites.

