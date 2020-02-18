Hurun Rich List: Kalanithi Maran richest Tamilian with Rs 19.1k cr wealth

Sun TV Network Executive Chairman Kalanithi Maran topped the list of richest Individuals from Tamil Nadu with a net worth of INR 19,100 crore. Sun TV Network Executive Chairman Kalanithi Maran topped the list of richest Individuals from Tamil Nadu with a net worth of INR 19,100 crore.

Media tycoon Kalanithi Maran topped the list of richest individuals from Tamil Nadu and came 43rd overall in the country with a net worth of INR 19,100 crore, according to the latest IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List.

Vembu Radha and Vembu Sekhar of Zoho occupied the second and third spot with a net worth of INR 9,900 and INR 7,300 crore, respectively. Seven female business tycoons from Tamil Nadu also made it to the list.

On Sunday, the Hurun Report India and IIFL Wealth released a detailed analysis of the richest Tamils across the country. Kalanithi Maran (Sun TV Network), Vembu Radha and Vembu Sekar (Zoho) Sadayandi Moopanar & family (Pothys) RG Chandramogan (Hatsun Agro Products), CK Ranganathan (CavinKare) A Krishnamoorthy (Amalgamations), Sita Venkatramani (Amalgamations) GSK Velu (Trivitron Healthcare), TT Ragunathan (TKK Prestige) are the top ten richest individuals featured in the list from Tamil Nadu.

Last year in September, the Hurun Report India and IIFL Wealth had released the Hurun India Rich List, which is a compilation of the richest individuals in India having a net worth of INR 1,000 crore or more. It had collected data of 953 individuals across 41 industries in 2019. Mukesh Ambani topped the list of richest Indians for the eighth consecutive year with a net worth of INR 3,80,700 crore. With the assets worth of INR 1,86,500 crore, London-based SP Hinduja & family retained the second rank in the list, followed by Wipro founder Azim Premji at the third place with a wealth of INR 1,17,100 crore.

The top 10 in the Tamil Nadu IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2019

The cumulative wealth of Tamilians in the list stands at INR 1,38,400 crore – three percent higher than what it was in 2018. (Source: Hurun Research Institute; IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2019)

According to the list, the cumulative wealth of resident Tamilians in the list stands at INR 1,38,400 crore – three percent higher than what it was in 2018.

With assets worth INR 7,100 crore, Sadayandi Moopanar & family of Pothys ranked fourth in the state. As per the list, 34 rich individuals hail from Chennai, 12 from Coimbatore, four from Tirupur and three from Salem.

In terms of the number of individuals in the list, textile accounts for 16 per cent of the richest in Tamil Nadu, followed by automobile & auto components with 13% of the individuals. Jewelry, food processing, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing were the other industries from which richest individuals emerged in the state.

The Amalgamations Group contributed to the highest number of individuals from a single organisation in the state. With a wealth of INR 4,500 crore, A Krishnamoorthy and Sita Venkatramani of Amalgamations featured in the top ten richest individuals list from the state. Lakshmi Narayanan, Mallika Srinivasan, Shankar Sundaram, Shriram Murali were the other members from the group to feature in the rich list.

Industry-wise break-up of number of individuals

In terms of the number of individuals in the list, Textile accounts for 16 per cent of the richest in Tamil Nadu, followed by Automobile & Auto Components with 13% of the individuals. (Source: Hurun Research Institute; IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2019)

The IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List featured 16 new entrants from Tamil Nadu. With the assets worth of INR 1,800, Rafeeq Ahamad & Family of Farida Shoes company topped the list of the new additions from the state. With a wealth of INR 1,500 crore, K Srinivasan & Family of Emerald Jewells secured the 2nd spot, while Sucharitha Reddy of Apollo Hospitals with a net worth of INR 1,400 crore occupied the third spot. 62 per cent of the rich Individuals in the list from the state have a place of residence in Chennai.

