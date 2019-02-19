Toggle Menu
Hurriyat leader Mohammad Abass Ansari wants security cover withdrawn

The government had decided to withdraw the security cover of separatist leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Bilal Gani Lone and Prof Abdul Gani Bhat.

Ansari, who heads Ittehadul Muslimeen, a constituent of the Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat Conference, has written to the J&K Police to withdraw his security cover.

A day after the government decided to withdraw the security cover of three separatist leaders in the Valley, Hurriyat leader Mohammad Abass Ansari has demanded that his security cover be taken away as well.

Ansari, who heads Ittehadul Muslimeen, a constituent of the Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat Conference, has written to the J&K Police to withdraw his security cover.

Ansari’s son confirmed to The Indian Express that they have written to the J&K Police to withdraw Ansari’s security.

