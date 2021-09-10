Hurriyat hopes for Afghanistan peace, tells Taliban: Islam backs equality, rights

Hoping that the ascent of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan would put an end to the four decades of conflict and uncertainty in the country, the Hurriyat Conference Thursday said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir could empathise with the people of Afghanistan.

The separatist conglomerate led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also hoped that the new Taliban government would be “inclusive” and “broad-based” and would advocate equality. It should “bear in mind that Islam as a religion is unambiguous in advocating human equality and rights, economic fairness and religious tolerance as foundational values”, the statement said. “It hopes that these values will be the guiding principles of the new dispensation both in letter and spirit , as well as keeping up with internationally accepted norms.”

Wishing the citizens of Afghanistan “peace and progress” and hoping for “stability for the region”, after the “confusing and chaotic” events of the past month, the Hurriyat drew parallels between Kashmir and Afghanistan. “(Hurriyat) understands that no two conflict regions are the same and the differences between Afghanistan and Kashmir are well-known. However, we in Kashmir can surely empathise with the common people of the country who also have been living in a state of acute uncertainty for forty years,” the statement said.

Former CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who on Wednesday hoped that the Taliban would rule Afghanistan according to “the true Shariah” and not by their own interpretation of Islamic jurisprudence, said she was not surprised that the statement had been “deliberately distorted”.