Hurriyat denies reports of Mirwaiz signing bond for release

Saying it stands by its “principled stand” on Kashmir, the Hurriyat Conference has rubbished news reports that its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has signed a bond for his release.

“(Our) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continues to be under house arrest since August 5, 2019 at his residence (and) as such his access to people and communication is extremely limited,” Mirwaiz led Hurriyat said in an official handout. “The news item carried by some newspaper, quoting sources that the Hurriyat chairman has been released after signing a bond, is entirely baseless.”

The handout, a first by any separatist organisation since the scrapping of special status and bifurcation of J&K, was released by an aide of Mirwaiz. “The conglomerate stands firm by the principled stand on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and stands with the people in this unprecedented situation that all are facing,” the statement said.

Mirwaiz and separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani are under house detention since August 5 while most of the separatist leadership has been arrested and lodged in jails of J&K and outside.