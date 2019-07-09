Hurriyat can’t tell govt when to talk: Ram Madhav

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Monday said Hurriyat Conference is not in a position to dictate to the government on the dialogue process.

Responding to a statement by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, asking Centre to hold talks with Hurriyat leaders as they are willing to participate in the dialogue process, Madhav said, “Hurriyat is not in a position to dictate to Government of India on when to hold talks and when not to hold talks.’’

He said that the government and the then Union Home Minister had made such an offer to the separatists nearly two years ago when Dineshwar Sharma, former IB chief, was appointed Special Representative to engage with all stakeholders in the Valley.

“The Hurriyat was not willing to come forward to talk (then). They cannot decide and dictate the time for holding talks to the Government of India. It is the prerogative of Union Home Ministry to hold talks within the ambit of the Constitution of India,’’ he said, adding, “the rest GoI will decide’’.

He also said that as far as the BJP’s view is concerned, those in support of terrorists and separatists cannot be entertained.