Hunting for a rented house, will build one if given time: Akhilesh Yadav on vacating official bungalow

After the Supreme Court struck down the law allowing occupation of government bungalows by former chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Tuesday said he has sought time from the authorities to find a rented accommodation or to build his own house.

In an interview to television channel ABP News, the former UP chief minister said, “The mistake I did was that I did not build a house for myself. I have asked the Supreme Court for some time to find a rented place. I am searching for an accommodation or if given time, I will build a house of my own.”

The Supreme Court, in its May 7th order, quashed a provision in the Uttar Pradesh Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1981, which allowed former chief ministers to retain their official accommodation even after their term ends. A two-judge bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R Banumathi said chief ministers are “at par with the common citizen” once they demit office, and allowing them to retain their bungalows at public expense would amount to creating “a separate class of citizens”.

After the SC order, notices were sent to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, SP leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, Congress veteran N D Tiwari, BSP chief Mayawati. Days after the order was issued, Mayawati’s residence carried a signboard reading “Shri Kanshiram Ji Yaadgar Vishram Sthal” When contacted, a senior BSP office-bearer said that the step was taken as the bungalow contains “precious memories” of BSP founder Kanshiram and has his statue on its premises.

Akhilesh Yadav’s bungalow at 4, Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow was renovated and allotted to him just before the 2017 assembly election. His bungalow is reported to be the most expensive accommodation of a former CM at present. Mulayam Singh has been living at 5, Vikramaditya Marg for the last 27 years.

