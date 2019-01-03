Hunted tigress T1’s male cub escapes chain-link fence

The male cub of maneater tigress T1, who was shot dead on November 2, has apparently escaped the chain-link fence that was erected to restrict its movements.

An 11-feet high fence was raised around 80 hectares of forest to capture the cub, T1C2, which was last seen moving with his female sibling, T1C1.

While T1C1 was captured last month, the male had been dodging the tracking teams. “He hasn’t been seen over the past few days. Neither has he killed the baits nor had he been captured in trap camera pictures. And in the past2-3 days, we had reports of at least two cattle attacks from the nearby forest. So, we suspect he may have jumped the fence,” said Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Sunil Limaye.

This had posed the officials with a new challenge to capture the cub, which is said to be extremely aggressive. As reported earlier by The Indian Express, the cub had charged at one of the four elephants from Madhya Pradesh involved in efforts to capture it. Subsequently, the MP team had left for its home state and the tranquilization operation stayed behind. Limaye said, “The elephants are still there and two veterinary doctors accompanying the MP team, are also coming back today.”