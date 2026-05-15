‘We will hunt and hound you’: J-K top cop warns Pakistan-based gangsters against ‘pumping narcotics into India’

More than 600 kg of narcotics have also been seized over the past month. (File Photo)

In its efforts to counter narco-terrorism, the J&K Police arrested 806 people in 724 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act over the past month, said DGP Nalin Prabhat. More than 600 kg of narcotics have also been seized in this time period.

Prabhat also issued a stern warning to Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti, who he said was involved in pumping narcotics into India. “A warning to Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti, who is ISI’s acolyte and partner in pumping narcotics into India: We will hunt and hound you and your associates, and decimate your evil infrastructure,” the DGP said.

He further said that Jammu and Kashmir ranked first in the country with 240 detentions under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988 (PITNDPS Act) in 2025.