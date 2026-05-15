‘We will hunt and hound you’: J-K top cop warns Pakistan-based gangsters against ‘pumping narcotics into India’

In its efforts to counter narco-terrorism, the J&K Police arrested 806 people in 724 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act over the past month, said DGP Nalin Prabhat. More than 600 kg of narcotics have also been seized in this time period.
Prabhat also issued a stern warning to Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti, who he said was involved in pumping narcotics into India. “A warning to Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti, who is ISI’s acolyte and partner in pumping narcotics into India: We will hunt and hound you and your associates, and decimate your evil infrastructure,” the DGP said.
He further said that Jammu and Kashmir ranked first in the country with 240 detentions under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988 (PITNDPS Act) in 2025.
With the completion of the first month of the “Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyaan (Drugs-free J&K movement)”, the DGP detailed the efforts of the J&K Police in combating narco-terrorism in the Union Territory.
“The J&K Police has shown consistent performance since the year 2023 in all parameters. There have been sustained property attachments, and from 2023 to 2026, in terms of attachment of property, there has been a 12-fold increase,” he said.
He also said police have recorded significant arrests, including Gulzar Ahmad alias Lal Gujjar, wanted in 28 cases, as well as Avneet Nagi, wanted in 17 cases, over the past month.
The DGP said police have seized 667 kg of narcotics and 19,000 units of psychotropic substances during the anti-drugs drive.
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A total of 1,266 FIRs have been lodged under NDPS in J&K this year (until May 12), while in 2024, over 1,500 FIRs were recorded under NDPS in total, and in 2025, the figure for the whole year was at 1,863.
In addition, preventive action has been taken against 24 habitual drug offenders. He said that “97 properties, worth Rs 41.85 crore linked with narcotics, have been identified and attached”. Additionally, over 4,900 kg of narcotics and over 6,400 units of psychotropic substances have been disposed of in this time period.
“In a first, the J&K Police attached property beyond the jurisdiction of the UT, in Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Chandigarh,” he said.
Meanwhile, 41 properties worth nearly Rs 15 crore have been demolished by police, arguing “that they have been raised through proceeds of narcotics trade”. As per data from police, no properties related to the proceeds of narcotics were destroyed in previous years.
At least 10 passports have also been recommended for impoundment.
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Amid a massive push against narco-terror and drug addiction by the Lok Bhawan in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has been leading marches in different districts as a way to raise awareness.
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More