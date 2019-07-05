Hunt for Rahul Gandhi’s successor: CWC meet next week

THE CONGRESS on Thursday set in motion the process of picking a successor or putting in place an alternative arrangement to fill the leadership vacuum in the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as party president. A decision has been taken to convene a meeting of the Congress Working Committee next week — possibly on July 10 — even as Sonia Gandhi is said to have conveyed to the senior leadership that she would prefer to keep out of the exercise to find a new president.

Advertising

Top Congress leaders held many rounds of informal discussions. Senior leaders Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Motilal Vora met at Azad’s chamber in Parliament. Sources said some of the leaders also met Sonia, the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party. Sonia’s decision to keep a hands-off approach is being seen as an attempt to send a message that Rahul’s successor will not be a family prop.

READ | Rahul Gandhi resigns: Successor names do the rounds, Congress party weighs its options

While the working committee is set to meet next week, there is still no clear frontrunner for the post of Congress president although several names have been doing the rounds. At least one senior leader told The Indian Express that a provisional president could be appointed and many believe veteran Mallikarjun Kharge fits the bill. Another leader said the CWC can be chaired by the most senior general secretary, downplaying reports that a provisional president could be appointed before the working committee meeting.

Advertising

A day after Rahul made public his decision to step down, there is confusion in the party on the future course of action though senior leaders have held several rounds of informal discussions.

READ | No interim president, Rahul Gandhi to continue till new chief is appointed: Congress

Rahul’s sister and AICC general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came out in support of his decision to step down. “Few have the courage that you do Rahul Gandhi. Deepest respect for your decision,” she posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat resigned as AICC general secretary, taking moral responsibility for the party’s poor show in Assam, the state he was in-charge of. “We the office-bearers of the Congress are responsible for the party’s defeat and organisational failure. I am responsible for the below-expected result of the party in Assam as in-charge of the state. I accept my shortcoming and resign as general secretary in-charge of state,” Rawat said.