Hungarian cyclist quarantined in Bihar for ‘over 55 days’, Tejashwi Yadav offers help

A Hungarian cyclist who, according to him, was quarantined for nearly two months at a hospital in Chhapra Sadar town in Bihar’s Saran district was offered assistance by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.

On Sunday, Victor Zicho was caught on a highway by policemen after he quietly left the quarantine facility to continue his journey to Darjeeling, West Bengal. When he was brought back to the facility, his video appeal seeking release went viral on social media.

“You brought a healthy man into a hospital. Can you imagine being in a hospital for 55 days in a healthy condition? I must be free now,” Zicho is heard saying in the video.

On social media went thru this video. Listen to the ordeal of this Hungarian national who has been quarantined for 50 days in Bihar’s hospital. In spirit of our “अतिथि देव भवः” he should’ve been given warmest hospitality not traumatized in hospital. pic.twitter.com/aX8HIt58aa — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 26, 2020

On Tuesday, the Bihar Opposition leader reached out to Zicho through video conferencing and assured him of assistance during his stay in Bihar. Yadav also offered to relocate the Hungarian traveller to Patna for better facilities.

Spoke to Mr. Victor Zicho, a stranded Hungarian citizen & assured him of all possible assistance.Also directed District admin to ensure quality food & stay for him. Spoke to top officials to explore what best could be done to relocate him. Our guests are our responsibilities. pic.twitter.com/7vILbfQZxL — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 26, 2020

“Spoke to Mr. Victor Zicho, a stranded Hungarian citizen & assured him of all possible assistance. Also directed District administration to ensure quality food & stay for him. Spoke to top officials to explore what best could be done to relocate him. Our guests in Bihar are our responsibility,” the RJD leader tweeted.

During his five-minute video call with Yadav, Zicho accused district administration of not imposing a strict-enough lockdown. “People are moving on the streets without maintaining social distance. Every kind of vehicle on the street and all shops and dhabas are open,” the Hungarian cyclist said.

Yadav had earlier shared the video on Twitter and condemned the poor treatment of foreign nationals by the state government.

