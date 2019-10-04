Hundreds turn up for Army recruitment rally in Srinagar

Hundreds of youths from Jammu and Kashmir turned up in Srinagar on Thursday to participate in an Army recruitment rally — the first since the scrapping of special status and bifurcation of the state.

Advertising

Army officials said it was a Unit Headquarters Quota (UHQ) rally meant for blood relations of serving/retired soldiers.

“In the earlier rallies, there used to be 1,200 people, this time we already have more than 2,000 people participating in the rally on the first day,” said a senior Army officer. “The first day showed response from youths from the Valley and Jammu region, which is quite encouraging.”

According to an Army statement, the two-day recruitment rally to “reach out to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir” was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre at Rangreth, on the city’s outskirts.

Advertising

“For the rally approximately two thousand (2000) aspirants from J&K turned up for enrolment as Soldier General Duty, Tradesmen and Clerk. Selected individuals who clear the physical screening now, will now be put through medical examination and a common Entrance Examination and finally a merit (list) will be drawn as per vacancies to shortlist the candidates who will join the centre for recruit training,” the statement said.

“The rally was a huge success in terms of the enthusiasm and willingness seen among the candidates, who turned up in large numbers from all parts of the Kashmir valley. The aspirants displayed true grit and determination to prove their mettle for securing a chance to serve the nation,” it added.

“Since childhood I wanted to join the Army. I am hopeful that I will clear all my tests,” said a youth from South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, who attended the rally.