Hundreds pay tribute as Ahmed Patel laid to rest

Relatives and supporters gather during the funeral procession of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who passed away on Wednesday, at Piraman in Bharuch district, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Hundreds of people, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, bid adieu to senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel who was laid to rest at his native Piraman village in Ankleshwar on Thursday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attended the funeral of the party’s key strategist and troubleshooter, who succumbed to Covid-19 related complications at a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday. The body was brought to Vadodara through a chartered flight.

After landing at Surat airport on Thursday morning, Gandhi reached Piraman by road and met the grieving family members of the former Congress MP at their ancestral home. He met Patel’s son Faisal, daughter Mumtaz Siddiqui and his three sisters.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, and senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala were present at the ceremony.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives to attend the last rites of senior party leader Ahmed Patel at Piraman in Bharuch district of Gujarat, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Patel died yesterday at a hospital in Gurugram after battling COVID-19. (PTI Photo) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives to attend the last rites of senior party leader Ahmed Patel at Piraman in Bharuch district of Gujarat, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Patel died yesterday at a hospital in Gurugram after battling COVID-19. (PTI Photo)

Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil, state Congress chief Amit Chavda, leader of opposition in the state assembly Paresh Dhanani, party leaders Arjun Modhwadia, Siddharth Patel, Madhusudan Mistry and Hardik Patel, independent MLA Jignesh Mevani and former Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela were also present.

Those carrying the pall were dressed in PPE suit, adhering to Covid protocol.

A few Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were allowed inside the burial ground near Patel’s house as prayers were on. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi sent flowers to pay her last respects to the former colleague.

Patel was laid to rest after the final “namaz” was offered. As per Patel’s wishes, he was buried next to the graves of his parents.

Leader of opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, said, “Not just Gujarat, but our country had lost a dynamic personality… Many young leaders of the party feel orphaned… We only wish that his soul rests in peace.”

(With PTI)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd