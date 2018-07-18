Hundred terrorists, 43 security personnel killed in J&K in six months

Union Minister Hansraj Ahir said 16 civilians were also killed during this period, which saw 256 incidents of violence. Union Minister Hansraj Ahir said 16 civilians were also killed during this period, which saw 256 incidents of violence.

A hundred militants and 43 security personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in the first six months of this year, Union Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said on Wednesday.

Ahir, the minister of state for home, said 16 civilians were also killed during this period, which saw 256 incidents of violence. He was replying to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

In 2017, 342 incidents of violence were reported in the state, in which 213 terrorists were gunned down. A total of 80 security personnel and 40 civilians were killed last year, Ahir said.

As many as 82 security personnel, 15 civilians and 150 terrorists were killed in the state in 2016, which witnessed 322 cases of terrorist violence, he said.

