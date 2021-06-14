Huge traffic jam at entry points to Himachal Pradesh as state eases Covid curbs

This incident took place as Himachal Pradesh announced relaxations in covid curfew and removed the obligation of negative RT-PCR tests to enter the state. (Twitter screengrab)

As Himachal Pradesh eased the Covid-19 restrictions, tourists seem to be flocking to the state’s hill stations evidenced by the long traffic jam at the Parwanoo border in Solan district on Sunday. The state government announced a few days ago that a negative RT-PCR test result was no longer mandatory to enter Himachal Pradesh as Covid cases came down. However, Himachal Pradesh still requires a Covid e-pass for travel.

On Sunday, the number of new Covid cases in the state were 370 with 17 deaths. Himachal Pradesh health department stated that there are 5,402 active cases. The overall death toll is 3,368.

The curfew from 5.00 pm to 5.00 am remains and it has been extended with relaxations like revoking of section 144, public transport with 50 per cent capacity and intra-state public transport with 50 per cent occupancy. The shops will function from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm, June 14 onwards.