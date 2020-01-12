‘Hunar Haat’ inaugurated: Big announcement soon to boost exports of unique products, says Yogi

Adityanath inaugurated the ‘Hunar Haat’ (File Photo) Adityanath inaugurated the ‘Hunar Haat’ (File Photo)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that on the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh on January 24, his government would make a big announcement for One District-One Product (ODOP) entrepreneurs.

“The announcement will attract a large number of investors to the state. Uttar Pradesh’s export has increased to 28 per cent in the last one year due to the state’s traditional enterprise,” the CM said on the inauguration of the 12-day ‘Hunar Haat’ programme at Awadh Shilp Gram in Lucknow.

The ODOP scheme aims to encourage indigenous and specialized products and crafts for exports that are found nowhere else in the country, according to its website.

Adityanath and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurated the ‘Hunar Haat’. The CM also said through ‘Hunar Haat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a new platform to traditional craftsmen, artisans, entrepreneurs across India who have lost their skills. ‘Hunar Haat’ is organised by the Union Ministry of Minority Welfare under the Ustad Yojana. It is being organised in various parts of the country to provide a market and employment opportunities to master artisans and craftsmen.

The CM said that there was a time when Uttar Pradesh was at the top for its traditional industries, but these industries could not get promoted “because of negligence”.

He claimed that to encourage craftsmen and entrepreneurs, the state government had launched programmes for providing subsidy to exhibitors, branding, mapping and marketing of their products under ODOP scheme. “The traditional industries of the 75 districts have been promoted across the state. In the last two years, I felt that if we support the artisans of the state a little, then they can make their identity in the entire world through their craft and art,” the CM added.

He said the government started the ‘Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana’ to encourage traditional artisans. Under this scheme, the government is providing tool kits to artisans. “Along with this, they are trained and given certificates by the Department of Industries, so that they can start their work easily,” said the CM.

The CM said Awadh Shilp Gram in Lucknow had been established to encourage artisans and craftsmen. “The government is considering to provide one showroom each to entrepreneurs of every district. The state government has started preparations to honour the entrepreneurs of ODOP who have the task of increasing the exports of UP.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App