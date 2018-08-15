Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Humanoid robots introduced at Chennai airport

Humanoid robots introduced at Chennai airport

The Chennai Airport on Wednesday introduced humanoid robots to perform a variety of actions, including greeting passengers and responding to queries, "deciphering variances in accent."

By: PTI | Chennai | Published: August 15, 2018 8:30:27 pm

The Chennai Airport on Wednesday introduced humanoid robots to perform a variety of actions, including greeting passengers and responding to queries, “deciphering variances in accent.” Two such bots were introduced today on a ‘trial’ basis, one each positioned at the Arrival and Departure sections in the domestic terminal.

“Humanoid Robots introduced on trial basis at Chennai Airport. The robot will provide info on Chennai Airport and its amenities,” the official Twitter handle of the Chennai airport, @aaichnairport, said.

These autonomous bots can navigate on their own, identify and greet passengers and respond to “queries deciphering variances in accent” and converse with them, it added.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
From the Archives: From Nehru To Modi on Independence Day
Watch Now
From the Archives: From Nehru To Modi on Independence Day
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement