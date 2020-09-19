scorecardresearch
Friday, September 18, 2020
Human trials of Novavax Covid-19 vaccine candidate to begin in October

The trial will be initiated in second half of October, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | September 19, 2020 1:26:18 am
Coronavirus vaccine, UNICEF, vaccine quantities for COVID-19, Covid vaccines production, Drugmakers Covid vaccine, world newsThe government has also conveyed its intent to be part of the Vaccine Pillar of the Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator. (Representational)

Human trials in India for the Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by Novavax will begin in October, said Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday.

“ICMR and SII (Serum Institute of India) have also partnered for clinical development of a glycoprotein subunit nanoparticle adjuvanted vaccine developed by Novavax from USA,” the minister told the Lok Sabha in a reply.

“The trial will be initiated in (the) second half of October after the vaccine is manufactured by SII. The trial is led by ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute (NARI), Pune,” he added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The government has also conveyed its intent to be part of the Vaccine Pillar of the Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, which may be “beneficial” in providing access to the global vaccine candidates in advanced stages, for their further utilisation in the country, the minister said. Under this pillar, COVAX facility has been created which is led by GAVI and World Health Organization, for fair and equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccine across the world.

“The Department of Biotechnology through the Ind-CEPI Mission is involved in key partnerships with ‘Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)’ for supporting Indian researchers for development of clinical immune assays to advance vaccine research. No advance purchase agreement with any vaccine manufacturers have been entered into,” he said.

