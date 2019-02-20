Human Scape

By Express Features Service

It was to the sounds of the Chenda and a Theyyam performance that Kerala’s Tourism Ministry unveiled their new global brand campaign. Titled Human by Nature, the new campaign takes forward the narrative of God’s Own Country to the people, who are at the core of this initiative. Armed with the new ad film and a print campaign shot by Joey L, Kerala is ready to open its heart and hearth to both domestic and international tourists, after having faced devastating floods last year.

The campaign was launched in Delhi by state tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran, in the presence of Tourism Secretary Rani George, Tourism Director P Bala Kiran and Shobana, veteran actress and Bharatanatyam dancer. “In a pioneering new move, Kerala Tourism will go beyond landscapes to showcase human scapes in this new campaign. At a time when destinations are using celebrities and brand ambassadors for endorsements, Kerala Tourism’s new ad campaign has local people like fishermen, schoolchildren, boatmen and villagers as its heroes,” said Surendran at the event.

The three-minute ad film, directed by Vivek Thomas of Stark Communications, is a slice-of-life take on the life of an average Keralaite. One sees the backwaters, elephants, forests, artists and artisans, fisherfolk, tourists and school children as they go about their lives in the coastal state. The film was shot in Kumarakom, Alappuzha, Arthungal, Chellanam, Fort Kochi, Munambam, Wayanad, Kannur and Taliparamba.

One also gets the taste of the food, art and culture, as the video takes you through Theyyam dancers, puttu-and-mutta curry breakfast, along with a boatride on the backwaters. The film can be viewed on the social media page of Kerala Tourism. The print campaign also gets up close and personal with people. “We are not celebrating the backwaters, or the 1.1 million international visitors that we had in the state last year. But we are celebrating the people,” said Kiran.