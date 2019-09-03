Human action will restore environment: Prakash Javadekar

If human actions have caused damage to the environment, human action can restore it, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said at the inauguration of the 12-day Conference of Parties (COP14) deliberations under the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) on Monday.

“If human actions caused damage like climate change, degradation of land, and biodiversity destruction, (then) further human action, intelligence, intent and technology can also restore the land, ecology and environment,” Javadekar said.

India assumed the presidency of the COP14, taking the baton from China, which held the position for two years.

Javadekar said India would do whatever is needed to achieve sustainable development goals as well as the “focused vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda of doubling farmers’ income by 2022”.

Javadekar and UNCCD Executive Secretary Ibrahim Thiaw jointly inaugurated the COP14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the conference and inaugurate the High Level Segment on September 9.