Hubballi-Banaras weekly train resumed: Railway Minister

August 9, 2022 10:49:24 am
The services of the Hubballi-Banaras weekly train will be resumed from August 12, Minister of Railways Ashiwini Vaishnaw said.
In a tweet, the minister said the train was cancelled due to maintenance work at the Daund-Kurduwadi section in Maharashtra. However, he said, the service will be resumed as requested by Pralhad Joshi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Coal and Mines Minister and MP from the Dharwad constituency of Karnataka.
Hubballi – Banaras (17323/24) weekly train was cancelled because of track & signal maintenance work at Daund – Kurduwadi section.
As requested by @JoshiPralhad Ji, from 12th Aug onwards, trips from Hubballi will resume. pic.twitter.com/oB9WF3RNtF
— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 6, 2022
As per the schedule, the train (17323) departs from Hubballi junction every Friday at 6:15 pm and arrives at Banaras at 8:40 am on Sunday. In the return direction, the train (17324) leaves Banaras station on every Sunday at 8:40 pm and reaches Hubballi at 10:40 am on Tuesday.
Subscriber Only Stories
En-route the train halts at Gadag, Badami, Bagalkot, Almatti, Vijayapura, Solapur, Daund, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj and Mirzapur.
