Top news today evening: Manmohan Singh criticises PM Modi, Bernie Sanders concerned over Kashmir and more

How Manmohan Singh emerged as a strong Modi critic

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has rarely made public interventions in the last few years since the BJP came to power. From economic issues to demonetisation or agrarian distress, Manmohan Singh has now become one of the strongest voices of the Opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here is how Manmohan Singh has criticised the PM Modi-led government over a range of issues in the past five years.

Explained: India will get Swiss bank details of Indians from today. What does this mean?

From September 1, India will start receiving information on all financial accounts held by Indian residents in Switzerland, for the year 2018, the Income Tax Department said in a tweet. In 2016, India and Switzerland had signed an information-sharing deal on bank accounts, which was to come in effect from September 2019. This will be a significant step in the Government's fight against black money as the era of Swiss bank secrecy will finally be over."

Deeply concerned about the situation in Kashmir: Bernie Sanders

Calling India's actions "unacceptable", United States senator and presidential contender Bernie Sanders said that the communication blockade in the state must be immediately lifted. Sanders also urged the US government to "speak out boldly" in support of a UN-backed peaceful resolution in Kashmir, Sanders said while addressing a gathering at the Islamic Society of North America's (ISNA) Convention in Houston.

New Governors appointed in 5 states: Tamilisai Soundararajan gets Telangana, Arif Mohammad Khan Kerala

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Arif Mohammad Khan, a cabinet minister in the Rajiv Gandhi government, were among the five appointed as Governors on Sunday. While Soundararajan has been given charge of Telangana, Mohammad Khan got Kerala. Kalraj Mishra, Bandaru Dattatreya and Bhagat Singh Koshyari were the remaining three appointments announced by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

Bihar: Murder convict celebrates birthday with pomp inside Sitamarhi jail, police orders probe

In a viral video, Pintu Tiwari, who is serving a life sentence in connection with the double murder case of two engineers in Darbhanga in 2015, was seen celebrating his birthday inside the jail where he cuts a cake and also accepts gifts from other prisoners. The fellow inmates were seen singing happy birthday for Pintu as he cut his cake.

Pakistan minister prays for ‘India ka baaja baja de’, leaves netizens in splits

Recently, a video showing Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan saying "India ka baaja baja de" sparked a laugh riot online. In the video, which has been widely shared online, Khan is seen addressing a rally saying, "Allah humpe raham kare," and the audience responds by saying, "Ameen." He then says, "Allah, hamein taufeeq de ke ham India ka baaja baja de." The video triggered jokes and memes online.