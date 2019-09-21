Top news today evening: Elections dates announced for Haryana, Maharashtra, Gully Boy India’s entry for Oscars

Maharashtra, Haryana assembly polls on October 21, results on 24: Election Commission

Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana will take place on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24 in a single phase, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

“In Maharashtra and Haryana, the notification will be issued on September 27. The last date of filing nominations is October 4. Polling will be held on October 21 while counting will take place on October 24,” Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said while addressing a press conference. READ MORE

‘Don’t worry, won’t harm your son’: Babul Supriyo to mother of student who attacked him

Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Saturday assured the mother of a student who was seen pulling the BJP leader’s hair during the Jadavpur University protest that he won’t take any legal action against her son.

“Please don’t worry, aunty. I would not harm your son in any way. I just want that he takes lessons from his misdeeds,” Supriyo said in a tweet. Babul Supriyo also said he had not lodged any police complaint against anybody and neither would he allow anyone to do so and requested the student’s mother not to worry. READ MORE

Chandrayaan-2: No communication with lander yet, next priority is Gaganyaan, says ISRO chief

Two weeks after Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander lost communication with ground stations during its final descent, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan Saturday said the orbiter is doing very well but the agency has not been able to establish contact with the Vikram lander.

Sivan also pointed out that the space agency’s next priority will be the Gaganyaan mission—ISRO’s ambitious manned mission by 2020. READ MORE

IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Inconsistent Rishabh Pant in focus as India hunt for another glory

After securing a comprehensive seven-wicket win over South Africa in the second T20I, India would look to replicate their all-round show and clinch the series as the action shifts from Mohali to Bengaluru. Skipper Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 72, while seamer Deepak Chahar was clinical with the new ball, as the Proteas were outplayed in both the departments of the game.

Despite displaying a positive approach in the previous encounter, the team management would still be worried about Rishabh Pant’s form. The young wicketkeeper-batsman, who is currently India’s no 1 choice in the absence of MS Dhoni, has been marred with criticism for his poor shot selection. READ MORE

Area 51: Why does a military compound in the desert attract millions from all over the world?

It’s a secret military compound in the middle of the Nevada desert. From time to time, strange looking objects can be spotted flying above the high barbed wire fence. This area ticks all the boxes needed for a popular conspiracy theory.

For decades, rumors about the US military compound Area 51 have inspired the wildest theories about what’s inside the secretive zone. Some are convinced that the US government is hiding aliens behind the fence. Now, around two million people are determined to meet them face-to-face. Or so they say. READ MORE

Gully Boy is India’s entry for Oscars 2020

Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, has been declared as India’s official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category, earlier known as Best Foreign Language Film category.

A few countries have already announced their candidates for the prestigious award. While Japan has selected Makoto Shinkai’s Weathering With You, the 2019 Palme d’Or-winning, Parasite, will be South Korea’s official entry to the Oscars. Iran picked Finding Farideh, a documentary film by Kourosh Ataee and Azadeh Moussavi as its entry. Game Of Thrones’ Carice Van Houten stars alongside Marwan Kenzari in Instinct, which is the Netherlands’ official pick this year. READ MORE