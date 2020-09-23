Coronavirus India Update, Sept 23: Maharashtra education minister tests positive; KEM Hospital starts Covishield vaccine trials

Thermal screening of students being done before entering one of the examination centres in Chandigarh Sector 40 during CBSE Compartment exam on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

India saw a single-day increase of 83,347 new coronavirus cases as its caseload went past 56 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. With 45,87,613 lakh people recovered, the Health Ministry claimed India has the highest recoveries among the top COVID affected nations in the world.

There are 9,68,377 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 17.15 per cent of the total caseload, data showed.

The overall infection tally stands at 56,46,010, while the death toll climbed to 90,020 with 1,085 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours. The national recovery rate stands at 81.25 per cent.

The 1,085 new deaths include 392 from Maharashtra, 83 from Karnataka, 77 from Uttar Pradesh, 76 from Tamil Nadu, 66 from Punjab, 62 from West Bengal, 51 from Andhra Pradesh and 37 from Delhi.

Here is India’s top Covid-19 news on September 23:

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tests COVID positive

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease. Gaikwad has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai with mild symptoms. Sources close to her family said she was doing fine.

Sharing the information on her official Twitter handle, the Congress leader urged all those who had come in contact with her in the last few days to go into isolation and get themselves tested.

Gaikwad is the 13th minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to catch the infection. Three days ago, Minister of State (School Education) Bacchu Kadu had also tested positive for the virus.

Gaikwad was on a four-day official trip to Marathwada last week. She is the Guardian Minister of Hingoli district.

Behind the Delhi government’s move to order 33 private hospitals to reserve 80% of their ICU beds for Covid patients is the increase in cases since the beginning of the month as well as the apprehension that people from outside Delhi are occupying ICU beds.

As per sources, 35% of patients on ventilators and 25% of those in ICUs and on oxygen support in Delhi’s Covid hospitals are from other states. At present, there are 15,800 beds for Covid patients, of which almost 45% are occupied. There are 1,287 ventilator ICU beds of which 63% are occupied, while almost 69% of 1,875 non-ventilator beds in the ICU are full.

The government’s order to reserve ICU beds was stayed by the Delhi High Court Tuesday, which experts say could increase the pressure on the capital’s hospital infrastructure. “If Delhi is expected to provide treatment to patients across North India, we are definitely moving towards a crisis. The exponential rise in bed occupancy is due to patients from outside the city. Since no hospital can deny treatment to anyone, occupancy rate of patients from other states is going up,” said Dr Arun Gupta, member of the second expert committee formed by the government to assess the Covid situation in Delhi.

Mumbai’s KEM Hospital starts trials of Covishield vaccine

The BMC-run King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday began phase II and III trials of the Oxford Covishield vaccine for COVID-19, PTI reported. The hospital, located in Parel area, on Tuesday got the approval of the Maharashtra ethics committee for conducting the vaccine trials.

Nurses on their way to duty at KEM Hospital in Mumbai. (Express photo/Prashant Nadkar) Nurses on their way to duty at KEM Hospital in Mumbai. (Express photo/Prashant Nadkar)

KEM Hospital Dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh told PTI that the hospital has started screening volunteers for the trials. The medical facility will be conducting the trials on 100 volunteers, he said.

The city-based B Y L Nair Hospital, another facility run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, has also received approval for conducting trials of the vaccine. Both the KEM and Nair hospitals will be conducting the trials collectively on over 200 volunteers, sources said.

Jharkhand reports 1,275 new COVID-19 cases, 15 fresh fatalities

Jharkhand’s COVID-19 tally rose to 73,948 on Wednesday as 1,275 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official told PTI. Fifteen more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state’s coronavirus death toll to 641, he said.

Jharkhand now has 13,280 active coronavirus cases, while 60,027 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said. The state has tested 26,763 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

Puducherry adds 543 new COVID-19 cases, tally goes past 24,000

Puducherry logged 543 fresh cases of coronavirus and eight related deaths on Wednesday, taking the total infection count to 24,227.

According to Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar, eight more people, including two women succumbed to the viral infection during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Wednesday and the overall toll rose to 481, PTI reported.

The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 5,642 samples during last 24 hours. Of the total 24,227 positive cases there were 4,853 active cases, 18,893 patients recovered and discharged.

The official said so far 1.49 lakh samples were tested and of them 1.20 lakh tested negative. Results of examination of the remaining samples were awaited.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rises to 3,691

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,691 on Wednesday as 18 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official told PTI.

Fifteen new patients were detected during contact tracing, while three have travel history, he said. Ten more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 160 active coronavirus cases, while 3,479 people have recovered from the disease and 52 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

Telangana: 10 more succumb to virus, 2,296 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana recorded 2,296 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the aggregate to 1.77 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,062 in the state with 10 fatalities.

Out of the 2,296 cases, 321 were reported in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Rangareddy 217, Medchal Malkajgiri 173, Nalgonda 155, Karimngar 136 and other districts, a state government bulletin said on Wednesday, providing data as of 8 PM on September 22.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.46 lakh, while 29,873 were under treatment.

The recovery rate in the state rose further to 82.52 per cent, while it was 81.23 per cent in the country, it said.

The bulletin said 55,892 samples were tested on September 22. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 26.28 lakh. The samples tested per million population was 70,809, it added.

Odisha reports 4,237 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Odisha’s COVID-19 tally rose to 1,92,548 on Wednesday as 4,237 more people tested positive for the infection, while record 15 fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 736, a health official told PTI. The state now has 38,546 active coronavirus cases while 1,53,213 people have recovered.

Bhubaneswar reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at four, followed by two each in Puri and Mayurbhanj and one each in Balasore, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Nayagarh and Nuapada districts, the official said.

Ganjam district has so far registered the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 218, followed by Khurda (110) and Cuttack (60), he said.

As many as 2,485 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 1,752 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, the official said. Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, registered the highest number of new cases at 647, followed by Cuttack (577), Puri (219) and Jharsuguda (205), he said.

