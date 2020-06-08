scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 07, 2020
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Unlock 1.0 begins — malls, religious places to open from today

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker, India Lockdown News Live Updates: India overtook Spain Saturday to become the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, only the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK are ahead of it.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 8, 2020 1:14:51 am
Coronavirus India News Live Updates: After 75 days of the nationwide lockdown, India is about to open the doors of public places like malls and places of religious significance on Monday.  Besides coming up with their lists of dos and don’ts for the people, authorities have ensured that premises of religious places, restaurants and malls have been cleaned and provisions for adherence to social distancing and other protocols been made.

Also, the Health Ministry stated Sunday that the government is “fine-tuning” its strategy based on emerging knowledge and experience on the ground. “As is well known in public health, different stages of epidemic demand different responses, and the nuanced, step-wise response is known to be a positive characteristic of a resilient health system,” it said.

India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, with 9,971 new infections taking the country’s tally to 2,46,628, while the death toll rose to 6,929. India overtook Spain on Saturday to become the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, only the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK are ahead of it.

01:14 (IST)08 Jun 2020
India fifth worst-hit nation by COVID-19

India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, with 9,971 new infections taking the country’s tally to 2,46,628, while the death toll rose to 6,929. India overtook Spain on Saturday to become the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic.

01:13 (IST)08 Jun 2020
COVID-19 cases in Assam at 2,681

Assam has reported 208 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the state to 2,681, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. Thirty-nine of the fresh cases were reported from Hojai, 24 from Dhubri, 10 from Nagaon, seven from Golaghat, six from Majuli, five from Lakhimpur and one from Dhemaji among others, he said. Sarma said an "inadvertent error" on June 6 had led to over reporting of 39 cases. "So net total, after adjustments, today is 208," the minister tweeted. The number of cases in the state has nearly doubled in a week from 1,339 on May 31 to 2,681 on June 7. COVID-19 cases have been reported from all the districts, with Hojai, Dhubri, Kamrup (Metro) and Golaghat leading the tally. PTI

A priest cleans temple bells in Lucknow on Sunday. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastava)

Coronavirus India News Live Updates:

Shopping malls and places of worship across the country, barring states like Maharashtra and Goa, are ready to throw their doors open to people from Monday after remaining closed for nearly two-and-a-half months due to the lockdown prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While entrances to religious places and malls must have hand sanitiser dispensers and thermal screening provisions, not more than 50 per cent of seating capacity is going to be permitted at food courts and restaurants, the guidelines say. Instead of dine-ins, the SOPs call for takeaways to be encouraged.

Moreover, the Union Culture Ministry has approved opening of 820 Archaeological Survey of India-protected monuments that have places of worship from Monday. The ministry has decided to open only those monuments among the over 3,000 ASI-maintained monuments where religious events take place, such as Nila Mosque at Hauz Khas enclave, the Qutub archaeological area and Lal Gumbad in Delhi.

Covid vaccine by September?

With the search for a Covid-19 vaccine becoming nothing less than the holy grail for scientists, enormous attention and funding have been focused on developing and mass-producing an injection. The rapid spread of SARS-nCov-2 has led experts to declare that it would continue to spread if a vaccine cannot be found.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y13nwAA8NS4]

In latest developments, British pharma giant AstraZeneca, which is developing a vaccine in partnership with Oxford University, said it was “on track” to roll out up to two billion doses in September. Meanwhile, US also said that it had already produced two million vaccine doses that are “ready to go” if they “check out for safety”.

