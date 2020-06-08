Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Unlock 1.0 begins — malls, religious places to open from today

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: After 75 days of the nationwide lockdown, India is about to open the doors of public places like malls and places of religious significance on Monday. Besides coming up with their lists of dos and don’ts for the people, authorities have ensured that premises of religious places, restaurants and malls have been cleaned and provisions for adherence to social distancing and other protocols been made.
Also, the Health Ministry stated Sunday that the government is “fine-tuning” its strategy based on emerging knowledge and experience on the ground. “As is well known in public health, different stages of epidemic demand different responses, and the nuanced, step-wise response is known to be a positive characteristic of a resilient health system,” it said.
India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, with 9,971 new infections taking the country’s tally to 2,46,628, while the death toll rose to 6,929. India overtook Spain on Saturday to become the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, only the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK are ahead of it.
Assam has reported 208 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the state to 2,681, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. Thirty-nine of the fresh cases were reported from Hojai, 24 from Dhubri, 10 from Nagaon, seven from Golaghat, six from Majuli, five from Lakhimpur and one from Dhemaji among others, he said. Sarma said an "inadvertent error" on June 6 had led to over reporting of 39 cases. "So net total, after adjustments, today is 208," the minister tweeted. The number of cases in the state has nearly doubled in a week from 1,339 on May 31 to 2,681 on June 7. COVID-19 cases have been reported from all the districts, with Hojai, Dhubri, Kamrup (Metro) and Golaghat leading the tally. PTI