HSVP to start demolition drive in Panchkula, first on list is Madrasi colony

STARTING MONDAY, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, the state’s urban planning agency, plans to raze encroachments in Panchkula over a period of three weeks. A meeting regarding planning and execution of the same was undertaken by DC Mukesh Kumar Ahuja last week, in which duty magistrates for the demolition drive were finalised.

The demolition, as per the order issued by Ahuja, is being undertaken as per a “special anti-encroachment drive from HSVP land in various sectors of Panchkula.” “HSVP and MC will jointly ensure permanent removal of all such encroachments,” it adds.

The drive will begin from October 19 and continue till November 11, as per the schedule prepared. The police department of the district will provide both male as well as female police personnel for the drive to take effect smoothly.

The drive is all set to begin from the Madrasi colony — a labour colony that originated over 20 years ago. The HSVP has for the past two years tried to raze it, but to no avail. Notices had already been served on October 9, intimating residents of the encroachment and notifying them to vacate their houses within seven days, failing which “the same will be removed by this office and the cost will be recovered from you”, reads the notice. Upon non-compliance, says Estate Officer of HSVP Anil Duhan, “we will move forward with strictness, following rules mandated for the same.”

Two consecutive dates have been fixed for demolition of the colony including permanent structures, temporary jhuggis and a temple.

