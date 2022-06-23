HSIIDC to develop IMT Sohna as electronics, IT industry hub

Written by Samar Jain

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has drawn up an ambitious plan to project the Industrial Model Township (IMT) at Sohna as the new hub for the Electronics and IT Industry.

This comes after the Centre in October 2021 had selected HSIIDC as the ‘Project Implementation Agency’ for setting up an Electronic-Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in 500 acres at IMT Sohna.

The township covers a total area of approximately 1,500 acres and is located at the intersection of NH-248A and KMP Expressway, and about 36 km south of Sohna Chowk. It is also 9 km away from the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai-Vadodara expressway, about 4 km from Delhi-Mumbai dedicated freight corridor while the Palwal-Kundli orbital rail corridor passes through it.

Sunil Sharma, Chief Coordinator Industries, HSIIDC, recently held a meeting with leading players in the industry such as ATL Battery, Lumax, TDK, Taurgus Technologies, Alite Airflow, Windsor Technologies, Luminous, Sukam, Delta Electronics, VVDN etc to explain the project and discuss the way forward.

Sharma said the HSIIDC has received a positive response, with most companies expressing their desire to establish their new ventures in IMT Sohna. The corporation is planning to have another round of discussions with industry leaders at the level of senior officers of the Haryana government, added Sharma.

HSIIDC, the government’s nodal agency for development of industrial infrastructure, has already developed six IMTs (Industrial Model Townships) including at Manesar, Bawal, Rohtak and Mewat.

(Samar Jain is an intern with The Indian Express)