HSIIDC allots 140-acre land to Flipkart group for largest fulfilling centre in Asia

The land has been allotted at bare shell cost of Rs 3.09 crore per acre and all infrastructure facilities shall be laid by the Flipkart group (File)

The Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (HSIIDC) allotted 140 acres of land to Flipkart group for setting up their largest fulfilling centre in Asia, having a covered area of 3 million square feet at Patli Hazipur, Manesar.

The Executive Empowered Committee, in its meeting held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Rajesh Khullar, PSCM-cum-chairman HSIIDC, approved the move. “In view of the increasing demand of warehousing from e-commerce companies, HSIIDC has set up a warehousing hub over an area of 285 acres at Patli Hazipur, Manesar. The land has been allotted at bare shell cost of Rs 3.09 crore per acre and all infrastructure facilities shall be laid by the Flipkart group. This project shall give an impetus to further investments in the region and shall be a prestigious project for Haryana,” Khullar said.

“We shall be setting up a logistics park in the said land parcel over the next three to five years which has potential of a total built-up area of 5 million square feet and shall be developed in two-three phases. The first phase of the project shall be operational by 2022. The sustainable development of the park is expected to cost more than Rs 3,500 crore in capital investment and shall create more than 12,000 jobs in the state over these years and boost the infrastructure for the sellers, MSMEs, women entrepreneurs from the state and the region. Flipkart shall be engaging closely with the sellers, MSMEs & kiranas in the state… and provide market opportunity. Knight Frank were the advisors to Flipkart for this project,” said Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer, Flipkart group.

