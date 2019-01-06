H S Phoolka rubbishes reports of joining BJP after meeting with Vijay Goel

Senior lawyer H S Phoolka, who resigned from the primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party last week, Sunday dismissed reports that he was joining the BJP following a meeting with Union Minister Vijay Goel the previous day. Taking to Twitter, Phoolka clarified that the two leaders are good friends and that meeting Goel on the occasion of his birthday was “no news”.

“Meeting Vijay Goel is no news. We are good friends and meet often. When I became the Leader of Opposition, he had invited me for dinner at his Haveli. He has been helping me in the 1984 Sikh genocide cases quietly without claiming any credit. I meet every leader who supports our fight for justice,” Phoolka said.

Phoolka, who had earlier resigned as MLA from the Punjab Assembly, last week said he had tendered his resignation to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who has asked him to reconsider.

Phoolka, the lawyer for several 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims, had joined the party in 2014. He had quit from all party posts in 2015, saying he wanted to focus on the battle for justice for victims. He was elected to the Punjab Assembly in 2017 from Dakha.

“We have asked him to reconsider his decision. Mr Phoolka is a valuable member of the party and has played a very important role in the Punjab unit,” AAP’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia had said.

Sources told The Indian Express that a key reason for Phoolka’s resignation is the failure of the central leadership to take problems in the Punjab unit seriously and to react to feedback.