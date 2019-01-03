Toggle Menu
Senior advocate HS Phoolka resigns from Aam Aadmi Party

"I have resigned from AAP & handed over resignation to Kejriwal ji today. Though he asked me not to resign but I insisted," Phoolka tweeted.

Phoolka had resigned as a legislator from the Punjab Assembly last year (File Photo)

Senior advocate HS Phoolka Thursday resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party. Phoolka said he has submitted his resignation to party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

“I have resigned from AAP & handed over resignation to Kejriwal ji today. Though he asked me not to resign but I insisted,” Phoolka tweeted. He added that he will hold a press briefing in this regard on Friday to explain the reasons behind leaving the party.

Phoolka had resigned as a legislator from the Punjab Assembly last year, expressing unhappiness over the state government’s alleged “failure” to initiate action against former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and retired DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in sacrilege incidents.

He is fighting the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases, representing victims in the case.

