Saturday, February 27, 2021
Hrithik Roshan reaches Mumbai crime branch to record statement in Kangana Ranaut-fake email ID case

Mumbai Police Crime Branch had summoned him in connection with his 2016 complaint about fake emails in his name to Kangana Ranaut, asking him to visit Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) at the commissioner’s office on Saturday afternoon.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 27, 2021 12:53:06 pm
Hrithik Roshan arrives at Mumbai Police Commissionewr's office on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday arrived at Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office to record his statement in a fake email ID case.

Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik, Kangana, Hrithik Kangana, Hrithik Kangana Fight Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut. (File Photo)

In his complaint, Roshan had alleged that someone was impersonating him and was emailing actor Ranaut from a bogus email ID in his name. The complaint had sparked a spat between the two.

A case under sections 419 (cheating by personation) of IPC and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act was lodged against an unknown person at Cyber Police Station.

In December 2020, Roshan’s lawyer had approached the Mumbai police commissioner over the pending probe, following which it was transferred to the Crime Branch’s CIU, an official told PTI.

