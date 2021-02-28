Hrithik records statement in email exchange case

Hrithik Roshan outside the office of the Mumbai Police Commissioner. (Express photo)

Two months after a case pertaining to an e-mail exchange controversy involving actors Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut was transferred to the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Crime Branch, Roshan recorded his statement with police on Saturday.

Roshan had lodged a complaint with city’s Cyber Police in 2016 alleging that hundreds of e-mails were sent out to Ranaut from an e-mail ID by an imposter posing as the actor.

On May 23, 2016, police had registered a case against unidentified persons under IPC section 419 (impersonation) and Sections 66C and D of the IT Act.

Pursuant to the filing of the case, the two actors had sent legal notices to each other, seeking an apology.

However as there was no progress in the complaint, Roshan, through his lawyer had submitted an application to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, seeking information in December 2020.