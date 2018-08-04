HRD to grade states on school education

THE HRD Ministry has introduced a grading index to assess the quality of school education offered by all states. The Performance Grading Index or PGI will score each state against 70 parameters and award a grade, at the end of the assessment, to reflect each state’s cumulative performance, said a senior ministry official.

The grading parameters include school infrastructure, number of teaching posts and the vacancies against them, tranparency in recruitment and promotion methodology adopted for teachers.

According to sources, the states have already started uploading their data and the government is currently in the process of verifying the data. Once grades are awarded to the states, the HRD Ministry is keen on post assessment interventions to help states improve their performance.

