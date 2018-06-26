HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar says govt will include ‘whole story’ of Emergency in school textbooks

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Monday (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav/File) Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Monday (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav/File)

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar Tuesday said the government will include the “whole story” of Emergency in school curricula for students to understand the reality of the time. Speaking to the media on the 43rd anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, Javadekar added this will help students understand why the period of Emergency was considered to be the second freedom struggle. The BJP is observing a “black day” today to mark the anniversary.

“We will include the whole story of Emergency in the curriculum. Children should know the reality of that time. That is why the Emergency period is considered to be the second freedom struggle,” Javadekar said, while addressing the press at the BJP headquarters in Jaipur. He is among several senior party leaders holding press conferences and addressing seminars across the country today.

While speaking in New Delhi yesterday, Javadekar had said his ministry is working towards including more content on the Emergency in textbooks. “In our textbooks there are some chapters and columns on the Emergency that will be reviewed and this black chapter and assault on democracy of the country will figure some more in the books to aware the new generation. We will definitely work for this,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The BJP is also using this occasion to target the Congress. Yesterday, Javadekar had said, “Rahul Gandhi speaks about freedom of judiciary and press these days. But he should first seek apology for the Emergency imposed in the country by Congress.”

