No threat to Kashmiri students after Pulwama attack: Prakash Javadekar

Union Human Resources and Development Minister, Prakash Javadekar Wednesday denied that students hailing from Kashmir were targeted in many parts of the country in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

Addressing reporters in Delhi, Javadekar said, “There is no threat to Kashmiri students as it is being made out to be. Countrymen are angry because of Pulwama attack, but no Kashmiri student has been assaulted (as a result)”.

Following the terror attack in Pulwama which killed 40 CRPF personnel on February 14, Hindutva groups in Dehradun including Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad beat-up 12 Kashmiri students. The Dehradun police denied any incident of violence against the Kashmiri students, but videos of the students being beaten up in front of the police went viral over social media on Saturday.

Two institutes from Dehradun have stated that they will not admit any student from Kashmir in the new academic session.

An estimated 3,000 students from Kashmir attend colleges and institutes in Dehradun. Fearing a backlash, many have already left the city.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry issued an advisory to States and Union territories to ensure safety and security of students and people from Jammu and Kashmir residing in their area after reports of threats to them in some parts of the country.