HRD minister defends JNU VC, says some decisions have to be taken for ‘larger interest’

Minister of State (MoS) for Human Resource Development (HRD) Sanjay Dhotre Tuesday defended Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar over police presence in the university campus saying certain decisions have to be taken looking at the larger interest.

Dhotre inaugurated a 1 MWp grid connected roof-top solar photovoltaic power plant at the National Institute of Technology, Agartala (NIT) during his visit to Tripura today. The plant is estimated save Rs. 4-5 lakh per month based on energy generated from solar power.

Speaking to reporters after the inauguration, he said his government is trying to work to develop all educational institutions of India. However, the minister said he feels the demand of JNU students to remove Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar is not right and can’t be the way to deal with things.

“We never react instantly after any incident. There is a stage-managed show there (JNU). Anything happens there and rumours are being spread instantly. Our students are very sensitive. Many times, they aren’t aware of many things. They react. If there is any action, then there is action and reaction and the blame game starts. Whatever happened there is being investigated into”, the minister said when asked how his government plans on dealing with the JNU situation.

A masked mob armed with sticks and other weapons entered JNU campus on January 5, accessed student hostels including a girls hostel and assaulted many students and faculty members, allegedly in the presence of police personnel.

JNU Students Union president Aishe Ghosh and many others were booked in a case registered by Delhi Police. Students and the JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) have subsequently demanded the removal of Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar even as the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has made it clear that the demand would not be met.

A group of university students have also been protesting against fee hike in the varsity for two months. On the issue, MoS Dhotre said he feels the demand to remove the VC can’t be a stand to deal with things. Speaking on the presence and role of Delhi Police in JNU campus, he said some decisions are taken looking at the ‘larger interest’.

Speaking on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the MoS reiterated his government’s stand that the Act is meant to grant citizenship to people and not take it away.

“Nearly everyone supported CAA in the Parliament. Some opposition parties, who didn’t have much logic with them, walked out as usual. There are efforts to spread confusion about this Act in the country. Fear of the unknown is being created on this issue and it is harming the country”, MoS Dhotre said.

On the central government’s Northeast policy, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid heavy stress on developing the region.

